Naomi Osaka And Boyfriend Cordae Attend 2021 Met Gala

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Naomi Osaka’s 2021 Met Gala look is everything!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Osaka, who is serving as a co-chair for the star-studded event, showed up in a beautiful Louis Vuitton dress that appeared to have been inspired by Haitian and Japanese influences.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

As you can tell by the pictures, Osaka owned the look as she strutted down the red carpet.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She clearly understood this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which basically means a celebration of American fashion.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The athlete also took pictures with boyfriend Cordae by her side. As usual, they looked like a great power couple.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This is the first time that Osaka has attended the Met Gala. She revealed how excited she was to go during a previous interview with E! News.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I’m a newcomer, but I’m very excited to see how everything works,” she said. “Honestly, it’s an honor to be chosen.”


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Osaka also talked about the possibility of meeting Rihanna and Beyoncé at the event.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic

“I would say it’s really inspiring to see all of the things that they have been doing for me,” she noted. “When I look at Rihanna and see all of the business things she is doing, I think she is an incredible businesswoman and for me, I find it really inspiring.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

There’s no doubt about it, Osaka looks gorgeous tonight!


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

