Nanny Faye & Chase Go Gambling On Hermit Crabs – Hollywood Life

Nanny Faye and Chase Chrisley are going on another adventure in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Faye decides to teach Chase how to gamble — with hermit crabs.

Nanny Faye and Chase Chrisley have made it to Florida on the family vacation! These two are getting up to some hilarious shenanigans once again in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 18 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. They head out on a boat to gamble on a hermit crab!

“Why crabs?” Chase asks Nanny Faye, who has a simple answer. “Chase, I don’t think you’re ready for the big leagues yet, so we have to start with the small and work on up,” Faye replies.

Nanny Faye has decided to name their crabs after the ladies from The Golden Girls — Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy. Sadly, Chase does not understand the reference. For this first round, they’re going to be betting on Blanche.

At first, it looks like Blanche may come through for Nanny Faye and Chase. The crowd gets wild cheering on their hermit crabs. “This is insanity. I don’t know how these people are getting so hyped up over crab racing,” Chase admits.

Nanny Faye tells Chase that these are “my people, and this is how we do it.” Chase responds that Nanny’s “people are a little bit crazy.” Blanche ends up losing the race, which means Nanny Faye and Chase are out of some cash.

Whenever Nanny Faye and Chase spend time together, these two always get up to something unexpected. Nanny Faye loves to take risks, and she’s been open about her love for horse betting. Nanny Faye and Chase even went to the Kentucky Derby and had the best time! Faye’s best words of advice? Never mess with a winning streak.

The synopsis for the November 18 episode reads, “Julie gets revenge when Todd steals her vacation surprise; Faye schools Chase on how to be lucky.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network.