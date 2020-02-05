Nancy Pelosi broke Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to be crowned as the smallest speaker in the House!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Nancy Pelosi broke Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to be crowned as the smallest speaker in the House!

Donald Trump spoke in the state of the Union tonight, and it is safe to say that Nancy Pelosi is absolutely tired of him! In some exchanges, both Trump and Pelosi showed how petty they could be. First, Trump took some photos, and then Pelosi took things into his own hands.

At the end of Donnie's speech, Nancy overcame it, her sister broke her copy of everything she had to say! And while some people praise Nancy for her "meanness,quot;, others are not very satisfied with what happened. This is what Twitter people said:

%MINIFYHTMLbcd61f09f9f825afd117e95cfd7c399311%%MINIFYHTMLbcd61f09f9f825afd117e95cfd7c399312%

While we know that Trump is known for throwing extravagant ideas, the Republican Twitter is by his side, Nancy Pelosi is now considered one of the most tender speakers in the house known to man.

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

%MINIFYHTMLbcd61f09f9f825afd117e95cfd7c399313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here