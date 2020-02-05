Nancy Pelosi broke Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to be crowned as the smallest speaker in the House!

Donald Trump spoke in the state of the Union tonight, and it is safe to say that Nancy Pelosi is absolutely tired of him! In some exchanges, both Trump and Pelosi showed how petty they could be. First, Trump took some photos, and then Pelosi took things into his own hands.

At the end of Donnie's speech, Nancy overcame it, her sister broke her copy of everything she had to say! And while some people praise Nancy for her "meanness,quot;, others are not very satisfied with what happened. This is what Twitter people said:

Nancy Pelosi breaking her copy of Trump #SOTU the speech is another iconic movement of the best speaker in the House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/4EArTVN4R2 – sonya desai (@sonyadesai) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi breaking her copy of #sotu Speech is my new sexuality. pic.twitter.com/8Ww8hQtzeT – Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi destroying Trump's #SOTU The speech behind him is just another example of his absolutely legendary behavior. pic.twitter.com/hL9AdpNY2u – Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 5, 2020

He knows how to make a statement without saying a word. Call me petty, but Nancy Pelosi breaking her speech was food for my soul.#SOTU pic.twitter.com/L6009qIOm2 – 💙 Koko 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) February 5, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi breaking Trump's speech in half is the most emblematic thing I've seen and I have attended 7 Beyoncé concerts. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/gvd5TKou7Y – RJ (@Ryan_Johnson) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is exposed once again as the smallest person in Congress. She justifies breaking the #SOTU address as "the polite thing to do,quot;. pic.twitter.com/Ix8l7XA93r – Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

While we know that Trump is known for throwing extravagant ideas, the Republican Twitter is by his side, Nancy Pelosi is now considered one of the most tender speakers in the house known to man.

