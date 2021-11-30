Named Barbados National Hero – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked better than ever when she rocked a skintight orange dress while being named a ‘national hero’ in Barbados.

Rihanna, 33, was officially named a “national hero” in her native Barbados, and she looked fabulous in an orange dress as she accepted the award. Rihanna donned a tight slinky Bottega Veneta midi dress that hugged her frame perfectly. The one-shoulder dress featured a choker neckline with a long fringed tassel hanging from the back.

The sleeveless dress had an open back and RiRi accessorized with a pair of brown leather strappy sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and tight braids that were pulled up into a high bun.

She stole the show in this outfit which was for a very special occasion. Barbados was officially declared as its own republic, cutting ties with the Queen of England. The ceremony took place in the island’s capital, Bridgetown, and was hosted by Prince Charles, who inaugurated Dame Sandra Mason as the Caribbean island’s new president.

During the celebration, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, honored Rihanna, saying, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for the national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, with Rihanna’s new status, she can officially put the title, Right Honorable, in front of her name.

When Rihanna isn’t being honored by her homeland, she is usually hitting the streets showing off her impeccable style and that’s exactly what she did recently.

Rihanna made a statement with her outfit while out in New York City when she looked fabulous when in a skintight forest green leather tube top tucked into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans with rips on the knees. She topped her look off with a massively oversized Prada Faux Fur Lined Coat that was draped off her shoulders, revealing the fur on the inside. She accessorized with a pair of strappy white sandals and natural beach waves.