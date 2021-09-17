Nafty launches naughty NFT site, Dutch DJ pushes limits of physical NFTs By Cointelegraph

NFT NSFW
Nafty, a blockchain firm that produces decentralized, “not safe for work” (NSFW) platforms, such as OnlyFans competitor Nafty.tv, launched an erotic-themed nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace dubbed “NaftyArt” on Thursday.
NaftyArt aims to provide a platform for erotic artists and adult-content creators to promote and sell their tokenized works without fears of it being removed or their accounts shadowbanned. It may also give some NFT proponents an excuse for out-laying large sums of money on NSFW content. The announcement read:
