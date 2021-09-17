N2 Packaging Systems, LLC expands its global patent portfolio for cannabis packaging.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — N2 Packaging Systems, LLC (“N2 Packaging”) announces the Canadian IP Office [ CIPO ] has awarded N2 patent serial no. 3,077,777 for a re-sealable container assembly for storing, preserving, identifying, tracking, and transporting a government regulated product having a child resistant and senior friendly lid, and a process for identifying and tracking the government regulated product placed within the re-sealable containers. In particular, the re-sealable government regulated product containers include a two-piece child resistant lid and a 2-factor authentication identification tag, as well as a microchip for identifying the re-sealable container government regulated container contents and tracking the container. Government regulated product and controlled substance contents within the resealable containers are optimized for long term storage by removal of the oxygen therein, and the containers and contents can be readily identified, detected, tracked, and traced after being filled with government regulated product or federally controlled substance.

Company is awarded patent in Canada for its proprietary packaging solution for government regulated substances.

Article content

“We are pleased to have our patent awarded in Canada, said Thom Brodeur, CEO of N2 Packaging. The Canadian market is very important to N2, and with our IP formally and officially protected, we are able to extend that protection to our customers and partners responsible for making, packaging, and distributing products that require the security and preservation characteristics needed for government regulated substances.”

N2’s proprietary packaging solutions are either patented or patent pending in 15 countries, worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.n2pack.com.

About N2 Packaging Systems, LLC

N2 Packaging Systems is an Arizona-based sustainable packaging company that offers innovative packaging solutions for various industries, including the legal cannabis industry. N2’s proprietary process is cornerstone to their mission of collaborating with licensed, reputable businesses to provide a packaging solution that consistently delivers high quality product through a compliant, sustainable process. N2’s emphasis on quality control, product preservation and compliance provide a superior packaging option that meets the needs of cultivators, distributors, regulators and consumers. N2 Packaging currently operates in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005504/en/

Contacts

Scott French

VERY New York

scott@verynewyork.com

917.816.0665.

#distro