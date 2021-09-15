N.Korea launches were test of new railway-borne missile system -KCNA By Reuters

By Josh Smith
SEOUL (Reuters) – The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new “railway-borne missile system”, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
The missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before striking a target in the sea off North Korea’s east coast, KCNA said.
On Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese authorities announced they had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from North Korea, just days after it tested a cruise missile that analysts said could have nuclear capabilities.
The test was conducted by a railway-borne missile regiment that had been organised earlier this year, the KCNA report said.
“The railway-borne missile system serves as an efficient counter-strike means capable of dealing a harsh multi-concurrent blow to the threat-posing forces,” said Pak Jong Chon, a North Korean Marshal and a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, who oversaw the test, according to KCNA.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.