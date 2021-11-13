MyEtherWallet allows users to mint Ethereum blocks as NFTs By Cointelegraph





MyEtherWallet, or MEW, launched its first nonfungible token (NFT) collection called ETH Blocks on Thursday, which tokenizes individual blocks on the blockchain. Unique images associated with ETH Blocks are generated based on the block’s data. These NFTs are available exclusively to MEW users via the MyEtherWallet website.

A number of blocks have already been claimed, according to the company. Ethereum’s founders called first dibs on blocks one through 10. There are also 13 ETH Blocks representing the history of Ethereum — such as major milestones, forks and updates to the blockchain — that have been put up for a month-long auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to organizations such as The Skid Row Housing Trust, Wikipedia, Girls Who Code and NPR, among others.

