Myanmar military blames economic situation on COVID-19 waves By Reuters

(Reuters) – The economic difficulties in Myanmar have been caused by two waves of COVID-19 infections and the government is doing its best to resolve the situation as soon as possible, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Thursday.
The central bank had also been unable to meet local demand for dollars, he told a news conference, speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week. He said the government will take full responsibility.
