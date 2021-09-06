Myanmar junta agrees to ASEAN call for ceasefire to distribute aid -Kyodo

Article content BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to an ASEAN call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure distribution of humanitarian aid, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said, citing the envoy of the southeast Asian bloc to the crisis-torn nation. Following a coup in February, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end violence in which hundreds have been killed in Myanmar, and open a dialog between the military rulers and their opponents.

The envoy, Erywan Yusof, proposed the ceasefire in a video conference with Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, and the military had accepted it, he told the agency. "This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure safety, (and) security of the humanitarian workers" in their effort to distribute aid safely, Erywan said, according to Sunday's report. "They didn't have any disagreement with what I said, with regards to the ceasefire," it quoted the envoy as saying. Erywan had also passed his proposal indirectly to parties opposed to rule by the military, it added. A military spokesman did not answer calls from Reuters to seek comment. The junta could not be trusted to honor the deal, however, Myanmar pro-democracy activist Thinzar ShunLei Yi told Reuters, adding, "Ceasefires buy more time for the military to reload bullets."