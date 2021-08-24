My worst summer job: Chris Hadfield on drumming up business for a waterski school

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Many years before he was Canada’s most famous and beloved astronaut, Chris Hadfield was a farm kid hoping for a break at his family’s cottage on Stag Island, near Sarnia, Ont. But no such luck. Here’s how the astronaut-turned-author — his first work of fiction, The Apollo Murders, will hit bookstore shelves in October — spent a summer begging his neighbours to learn to waterski. As told to Rosemary Counter.

Article content I was raised on a farm, so I was long used to hard labour — I once cleaned 50 years worth of manure out of a horse barn. But the year I was 13, when we were staying at the cottage and I would have much preferred to just play guitar and meet girls, my dad made me get a real job. Kind of. I’d say I was a volunteer, but really I was volunteered. It was somewhere between Dad asked me to do it and told me I had to do it. It was all part of the Growing-Up-Hadfield learning experience. So there was this Ontario travelling waterski school at the time, and if there was enough local appetite for lessons, they’d come to your lake in a fancy boat with a trailer. Stag Island has only about a hundred cottages, but we really wanted them to come to us anyway, so my job was to drum up enough business to make it worth their while.

Article content I first invested in advertising, by which I mean I’d make signs that said, “Learn to Waterski! Professional water-skiers coming to Stag Island!” I’d post flyers on the ferry and in our teeny-tiny convenience store. Mostly, I just walked and walked — there were no cars on the island and I was too young to drive anyhow — like a door-to-door waterski lesson salesman. I had a little clipboard and a money bag with a zipper. I’d make lists of names and reschedule the no-shows and get the money and try to keep it all organized. I’d talk up the teachers — Herald and Sheldon, Olympic-level skiers as far as I was concerned — to convince people that they really should better their waterski skills. I had no real sales technique and no idea what I was doing, but it wasn’t a hard sell really. There was never much going on the island, so people were usually pretty excited that something was happening. The harder part was collecting the money. They didn’t get to ski until they paid.

Article content My cut-off jean pockets were full of twenty-dollar bills, but I did not get rich that summer. I did get to waterski for free on a nice new boat though, which I thought was a pretty good deal. And then the next summer, Herald and Sheldon operated a whole waterski school that I got to go to. There were world champions practicing, and there I was, reasonable at best, skiing with them. I even stayed with Herald at his house. A few years ago, I used my pension to buy my own cottage here on Stag Island. And unless it’s raining, I still go water skiing every single morning. I went this morning with my dad. He’s 87 now and he still drives the boat. Financial Post _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Work newsletter.

