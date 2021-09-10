My Top Value Company This Week By StockNews

© Reuters. Teradata: My Top Value Company This Week



Big data is considered the future in many industries. That makes companies that simplify this data extremely important. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:) is one such company and is also considerably undervalued. Read more to learn why this value stock belongs in your portfolio.Teradata Corporation (TDC) provides analytic data products and related services. The company operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight.

Its marketing applications offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. TDC’s solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem.

Essentially, its analytics platform allows customers to integrate and simplify their analytics ecosystem. The company’s target market is companies that are large-scale users of data. These firms are seeing a huge increase in data-driven by the pandemic-driven move to digital, as well as an increase in the complexity, cost, and risk associated with managing large sets of data across diverse environments.

