My First Bicycle Foundation Launches Bicycle Program for Financially Disadvantaged Children in Canada

Applications will be accepted in the spring of 2022 and bikes will to be shipped in May and June of 2022. To qualify for this program, applicants must complete the My First Bicycle online application in full. The child’s household must meet the low-income cut off as published by the Canada Revenue Agency. For further details please visit www.myfirstbicycle.ca .

CALGARY, Alberta — My First Bicycle Foundation (“My First Bicycle”) today announced that it has launched a bicycle program across Canada. Under the program, financially disadvantaged children can now receive a brand-new bicycle, helmet, and lock from My First Bicycle Foundation.

How You Can Help

My First Bicycle Foundation is actively seeking corporate partners and individuals to help with the bicycle program for financially disadvantaged children in Canada.

Please visit the Foundation’s at www.myfirstbicycle.ca to donate or contact info@myfirstbicycle.ca for further information.

My First Bicycle Foundation

My First Bicycle Foundation is a registered Canadian charity with a mission to help financially disadvantaged kids own a bicycle. They are dedicated to improving participation and inclusivity in cycling for Canadian youth. Through fundraising initiatives and community partnerships, the foundation strives to make an impact in the lives of children and communities across Canada.

My First Bicycle is dedicated to building a generation of kids that can access new challenges, adventures, and build confidence with their new bicycle. Do you remember your first bike?

For more information about the charity, their mission, or how you can get involved, please visit their website at: www.myfirstbicycle.ca .

