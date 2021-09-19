Must-Watch Emmy-Nominated Shows 2021



Jasper Savage / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection



If superheroes actually existed, what makes us think that they would be good? And, even if they were, what makes us think corporate greed and bigotry wouldn’t stand in the way of that? These are the questions The Boys expertly grapples with. As mentioned previously, in a cinematic and television landscape dominated by Marvel, The Boys tries to expose the dark side of human nature (and late-stage capitalism) — one that would potentially be amplified with superhuman capabilities. Violent, whip-smart, and cunning, The Boys is definitely not for those with a weak stomach. But, if you’re looking for an action-packed show that roots for its underdogs despite the myriad (well-backed) challenges they face, The Boys is the series for you. You can stream it on Amazon Prime — the irony of which showrunner Eric Kripke definitely acknowledges.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video