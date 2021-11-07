Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say

Article content

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9% of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.

The world’s richest person tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stock if users approved the proposal in a poll.

The poll garnered more than 3.5 million votes.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk said in a post on Saturday, adding that he does not take cash salary or bonus “from anywhere,” and only has stock.