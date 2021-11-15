‘Musk effect’ sees crypto named after SpaceX’s Starlink satellites gain over 140% in 3 days By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

In a bizarre event, a cryptocurrency with the same name as SpaceX’s satellite range Starlink jumped over 140% as Elon Musk’s space technology company launched 53 of them into the Earth’s lower orbit.

Written as StarLink (STARL), the little-known crypto rallied 13.70% on Nov. 13 — the day of the satellite launch, another 69% a day after it, and by up to 27% on Nov. 15. The massive upside move brought STARL’s net returns on investment by a little over 140% in just less than three days, data from the OKEx exchange shows.

STARL/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView
daily price chart featuring Elon Musk’s influence on market. Source: TradingView
STARL/USDT two-hour price chart. Source: TradingView