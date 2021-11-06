Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Article content

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote in a tweet referring to a “billionaires’ tax” proposed by Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

Musk tweeted that he will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes.

The poll received over 700,000 responses in one hour since he posted it, with nearly 56% of respondents approving the proposal to sell the shares.