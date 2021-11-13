A music video director has filed a police report against Sean Kingston after he claims he was assaulted by the artist.

According to TMZ, a director who goes by the name GXDLIKE said that he was working with Sean and staying at his home in Los Angeles for about three months until he was allegedly assaulted.

GXDLIKE told the site that the alleged assault took place on November 5th around 2 am when Sean wanted him to film something. However, the director said that at the time his phone went dead. He then claims that Sean became upset and allegedly punched him in the face, dragged him into the hallway, and pulled out a gun on him before telling him to pack up and leave.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that GXDLIKE did in fact file a report for the incident. Although he did not suffer any major injuries, he says he was left with cuts on his face.

Sean Kingston last ran into some trouble with the law last December when he was charged with grand theft. As we previously reported, the charge came due to him allegedly having an unpaid jewelry tab. At that time a warrant was issued for his arrest.

At the moment, Sean Kingston has not publicly responded to the current allegations against him.

Many fans may remember the singer from his hit debut single “Beautiful Girls,” which was released back in 2007. He later went on to release two follow-up albums and has collaborated with other artists such as Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Music Video Director Alleges That Sean Kingston Assaulted Him & Pulled A Gun Out On Him appeared first on The Shade Room.