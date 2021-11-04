Music is proven to reduce stress and improve productivity

Adding music to your daily life can both reduce stress and improve productivity
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Music has huge power to help reduce stress and improve productivity. As a creative outlet, music – whether played, written, listened to, or created – can markedly change the way we think and feel. As reported in PsychCentra l, “A 2020 overview of research into music and stress suggests that listening to music can: lower our heart rate and cortisol levels; release endorphins and improve our sense of well-being; distract us, reducing physical and emotional stress levels; reduce stress-related symptoms, whether used in a clinical environment or in daily life.”
Clearly, adding music to our daily routines can help us not only feel better emotionally but also work better and have a better outlook on life. Who doesn’t want to achieve more and feel better while doing it? Bringing music into your everyday life obviously has incredible benefits, which are only compounded when you delve into the more complex sides of music such as reading music, composing your own songs, and imbuing your music with emotion. The learning of these musical concepts can challenge your creative side on their own – and the practice of doing so can make those effects even more profound.
A great place to start with learning to read and write your own music is with The Complete 2022 Reading & Writing Music Master Class Bundle , which covers all the above and more. The bundle is available now for the further reduced price of $16.99 with code SAVE15NOV, and it includes 11 comprehensive courses to teach you reading and writing music from beginner to advanced level, divided into 401 lessons spanning 30 hours of compelling content. The courses are taught by top-rated tutors from SkillSuccess — an e-learning platform with more than 2,000 courses — such as Mikael Baggström, a music composer and sound designer with an instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars.
