Music is proven to reduce stress and improve productivity

Article content Music has huge power to help reduce stress and improve productivity. As a creative outlet, music – whether played, written, listened to, or created – can markedly change the way we think and feel. As reported in PsychCentra l, “A 2020 overview of research into music and stress suggests that listening to music can: lower our heart rate and cortisol levels; release endorphins and improve our sense of well-being; distract us, reducing physical and emotional stress levels; reduce stress-related symptoms, whether used in a clinical environment or in daily life.”

Article content Clearly, adding music to our daily routines can help us not only feel better emotionally but also work better and have a better outlook on life. Who doesn’t want to achieve more and feel better while doing it? Bringing music into your everyday life obviously has incredible benefits, which are only compounded when you delve into the more complex sides of music such as reading music, composing your own songs, and imbuing your music with emotion. The learning of these musical concepts can challenge your creative side on their own – and the practice of doing so can make those effects even more profound.

