Museum of Public Relations to Hold Industry’s First-Ever Event to Honor Native Americans in Communications

Article content New York City, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire ) Native American communications professionals will discuss the growing importance of their roles in community relations, tribal communications, public affairs and health communications at a free event Nov. 11, 6-8pm ETC over Zoom, and broadcast over the CommPro network. This is the first time the industry has ever paid tribute to Native Americans in our field. Keynote speaker will be Mark Trahant, editor of Indian Country Today , the leading online source of news for the Native American community. Moderator will be Catherine Hernandez Blades, senior vice president, Communications for SAIC. Panelists represent tribes throughout North America, including in Alaska and Canada.