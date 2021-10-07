Murder House Cast Where Are They Now?

Here’s to another decade of AHS!

AHS: Murder House was the season that started it all, and ultimately helped shape the terrifying anthology series to be what it is today.


In honor of the 10th anniversary, we’ve rounded up what the cast is up to after AHS made its iconic debut. Check it out below:

To start, Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon:


Prashant Gupta / ©FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection, Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Where you’ve seen her since: The Politician, Feud: Bette and Joan, Wild Oats, Horace and Pete, The Gambler, Scorsese’s Women, In Secret andThe Vow

Evan Peters as Tate Langdon:


Ray Mickshaw / © FX Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, FilmMagic for HBO / HBO Max / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

Where you’ve seen him since: Mare of Easttown, WandaVsion, I Am Woman, the X-Men franchise, Pose, American Animals, The Pirates of Somalia, Elvis & Nixon, Safelight, The Lazarus Effect and Adult World

Taissa Farmiga as Violet Harmon:


Prashant Gupta / ©FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection, Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Where you’ve seen her since: The Gilded Age, John and the Hole, 50 States of Fright, The Twilight Zone, The Mule, We Have Always Live in the Castle, The Nun, The Long Dumb Road, What They Had, Rules Don’t Apply, Buried Child, In a Valley of Violence, Wicked City, 6 Years, The Final Girls and The Bling Ring

Frances Conroy as Moira O’Hara:


Prashant Gupta / ©FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

Where you’ve seen her since: The Power of the Dog, Summer Camp Island, Dead to Me, Castle Rock, Joker, Arrested Development, Casual, The Mist, How I Met Your Mother and Royal Pains

Alexandra Breckenridge as young Moira O’Hara:


Prashant Gupta / ©FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Coven

Where you’ve seen her since: Virgin River, This Is Us, Family Guy, The Walking Dead, Dark, Other People’s Children, Zipper and Rake

Connie Britton as Vivien Harmon:


Ray Mickshaw / © FX Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, Noam Galai / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Where you’ve seen her since: The White Lotus, 9-1-1, Promising Young Woman, Bombshell, SMILF, Dirty John, Nashville, American Crime Story, American Ultra, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon:


Robert Zuckerman / © FX Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: 1984

Where you’ve seen him since: American Horror Stories, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Hollywood, No Activity, The Politician, LA to Vegas, Stalker, Mercy, Hostages, Olympus Has Fallen and The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Denis O’Hare as Larry Harvey:


Ray Mickshaw / © FX Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

Where you’ve seen him since: The Nevers, The Good Fight, American Gods, Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch Musical, The Goldfinch, Big Little Lies, This Is Us, The Good Wife, The Comedians, Dallas Buyers Club and True Blood

Kate Mara as Hayden McClaine:


FX, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Murder House is her only AHS appearance to date

Where you’ve seen her since: A Teacher, Pose, House of Cards, Moonbeam City, The Martian, Fantastic Four and Transcendence,

Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon:


FX, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for GBK Productions

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Where you’ve seen her since: American Horror Stories, Cherry, Station 19, Turnover, Switched at Birth, Raymond & Lane and Southland

Zachary Quinto as Chad Warwick:


FX, Rob Kim / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Asylum

Where you’ve seen him since: Invincible, Big Mouth, NOS4A2, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Snowden, the Star Trek franchise, Tallulah, The Slap and Girls

Lily Rabe as Nora Montgomery:


FX, Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

Where you’ve seen her since: The Underground Railroad, Tell Me Your Secrets, The Undoing, Finding Steve McQueen, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Vice, The Whispers and The Good Wife

Finally, Matt Ross as Dr. Charles Montgomery:


Ray Mickshaw / ©FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection, C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Hotel

Where you’ve seen him since: Silicon Valley, Revolution, Magic City and Ring of Fire

Who was your favorite Murder House character? Let us know in the comments!

