Multiple tailwinds help lift Toronto market to record high

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index scaled a record high on Friday, bolstered by higher resource prices and upbeat corporate earnings as well as domestic data showing further employment gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 113.69 points, or 0.5%, at 21,455.82, a record closing level. For the week, the index was up nearly 2%.

“The TSX has the wind at its back right now,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Higher oil prices, a move by Canada’s financial regulator to lift curbs on capital distributions by financial institutions and “solid” domestic jobs data have helped underpin the index, Cieszynski added.