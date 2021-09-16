Multimillion-dollar investment rounds spark rallies in Avalanche and Audius By Cointelegraph

Altcoins continue to book notable gains on Sept. 16 as a slew of celebrity endorsements, major investments and the growing popularity of cross-chain bridges catch investors’ attention.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24 hours were Audius (AUDIO), Avalanche (AVAX) and Celer Network (CELR).

