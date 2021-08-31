MUFG boosts its crypto exposure following $41M Zipmex funding round By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) – in which Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:) holds a 76.9% stake – participated in the latest funding round for the Asia-Pacific-focused crypto exchange Zipmex.

The $41 million raise, which saw the participation of two publicly traded Thai media firms and overseas VC funds in addition to BAY, accounts for the lion’s share of Zipmex’s total $52 million in funds raised to date.