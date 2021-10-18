Mudrex launches DeFi mutual fund model for retail investors By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency asset management firm Mudrex has announced the launch of its new Coin Sets investment vehicle.

The new offering allows investors to diversify their asset portfolio across a range of high-performing decentralized finance, or DeFi, assets, as well as nonfungible tokens, or NFT’s.