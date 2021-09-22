MTA to Crack Down on Maskless Riders; Biden Summit: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden called on other nations to help vastly expand production of coronavirus vaccines and treatments in order to end pandemic. He said the U.S. will buy an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for donation abroad. The U.K. will accept vaccination certificates from the United Arab Emirates starting next month, easing travel between two of the world’s busiest hubs. Mask-wearing rules in the UAE, meantime, are being eased after a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study published in American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine on Wednesday. Another trial found that early treatment with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir kept high-risk patients out of the hospital. Key Developments: Global Virus Tracker: Cases pass 229.4 million; deaths exceed 4.7 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 6 billion doses administeredFDA is expected to decide on Pfizer booster shots on WednesdayBiden plans donation of 500 million shots, doubling goalWhy the delta variant is giving more children CovidAlpha, delta and more. Why virus variants cause alarm: QuickTake

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Biden Calls on Wealthy Nations to Step Up (1:15 p.m. NY) President Joe Biden called on other nations to help vastly expand production of coronavirus vaccines and treatments in order to end the Covid-19 pandemic in a virtual summit he hosted Wednesday. Biden said the U.S. will buy another 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE’s vaccine for donation abroad, pushing the total U.S. donation pledge above 1.1 billion doses. The summit’s attendees include the leaders of the U.K., Canada, South Africa and Indonesia, private-sector figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations. Biden led one of four sessions, on vaccinating the world, while Vice President Kamala Harris will lead another.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content MTA to Step Up Enforcement of Subway Masks (1 p.m. NY) The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it will increase enforcement of its mask-wearing policy as new data show compliance is waning on subway, buses and commuter trains, WABC-TV reported. Compliance was nearly universal in the early days of the pandemic but has fallen to about 87% on the city’s subways, MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren said, according to the television station. Riders will get one warning from MTA Police to wear a mask, and if they don’t, they will get a summons, Warren said. Vaccinated Pregnant Women Pass on Protection (9 a.m. NY) Pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study published in American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine on Wednesday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The study — one of the first to measure antibody levels in umbilical cord blood to distinguish whether immunity is from infection or vaccines — found that 36 newborns tested at birth all had antibodies to protect against Covid-19 after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. Romania Approves Booster Shots (8:36 a.m. NY) Romania approved booster shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. for those who were fully vaccinated at least six months earlier, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. Shots will begin on Sept. 28. The eastern European nation, one of the least vaccinated states in the EU, recently had more than 700,000 doses expire, even though it’s in the midst of the biggest wave of cases and hospitalizations since December.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content China Covid Shot Effective Against Delta (8:31 a.m. NY) A vaccine developed by Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was found to prevent 79% of cases of any severity caused by the delta variant in late-stage trials, making it the first Chinese shot to offer clear efficacy data against the strain causing resurgent waves of infections around the world. Remdesivir Averts Hospitalization in Study (8:30 a.m. NY) Early treatment with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir kept high-risk patients out of the hospital in a late-stage international trial that supports administering the medicine to individuals recovering at home. A three-day course of the injectable antiviral, also known as Veklury, was associated with an 87% reduction in hospitalizations in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving 562 patients, Gilead said Wednesday. The data are slated for release at a virtual medical meeting on Sept. 29.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Malaysia Sets Vaccine Threshold for Travel (8:10 a.m. NY) Malaysia will resume interstate travel to help revive domestic tourism once 90% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes a day after the country met its target of fully inoculating 80% of adults. Moscow Reopens Wards as Cases Soar (7:43 a.m. NY) Moscow reopened Covid-19 wards as new cases rose 24% over the last week, Ria Novosti reported Wednesday, citing Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova. Hospitalizations were up 15%, she said. The spike comes after President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party claimed a resounding victory in parliamentary elections last weekend that opponents said was tainted with widespread fraud.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Singapore Restricts Hospital Visits (6:13 a.m. NY) Singapore will curb hospital ward visits for a month, among several measures put in place in order to preserve hospital capacity as cases rise, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Afghanistan Health System on Brink: WHO (6:09 a.m. NY) Afghanistan’s health system is on the “brink of collapse” and the country’s Covid response has worsened, the World Health Organization said after a mission to Kabul. In a statement, the WHO said that only 17% of health facilities linked to the Sehatmandi health project, which provides health services in several provinces, were operational. Nine of the 37 Covid hospitals had closed, and virus response — including surveillance, testing and vaccination — had dropped, the WHO said. About 2.2 million people had been vaccinated prior to August, but rates have slowed in recent weeks with 1.8 million doses remaining unused, the health body said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Swift action is needed to use these doses in the coming weeks and work towards reaching the goal of vaccinating at least 20% of the population by the end of the year based on national targets,” the WHO said. Biden to Host Vaccine Summit (6 a.m. NY) President Joe Biden will call for 70% of the world to be vaccinated by this time next year during a virtual vaccine summit he’ll host Wednesday that’s intended to spur countries, businesses and organizations to set firm targets to defeat the pandemic. Biden will pledge a U.S. order of 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE’s vaccine for donation abroad, pushing the total U.S. pledge above 1.1 billion doses, according to officials familiar with the event. The Pfizer shots will be produced in the U.S. and shipped through Covax, the global vaccine sharing system, to low and lower-middle- income countries, beginning in January and running through next September.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Summit attendees will include foreign leaders, private sector figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations, and include a mix of speeches and recorded statements. Biden will lead one of four sessions, on vaccinating the world, while Vice President Kamala Harris will lead another. U.K. to Accept UAE Vaccination Certificates (4:41 p.m. HK) The U.K. will accept vaccination certificates from the United Arab Emirates next month, in a boost to travel between two of the world’s busiest hubs. Dubai is preparing to host millions of people for one of the world’s biggest in-person events since the pandemic started. The Dubai Expo 2020 global trade fair begins on Oct. 1 and the city hopes to attract 25 million visitors to the six-month event.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content At the same time, the UAE eased rules on face masks amid a sustained decline in coronavirus cases. The gulf nation will no longer require them on beaches and pools, as well as in beauty salons and medical centers during treatment. No masks will be required while exercising outdoors, or alone in closed spaces. The UAE has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. Infections have been dropping steadily, with daily cases falling below 400 on Sunday for the first time in more than a year. Czech Republic Orders Shots for Kids (4:39 p.m. HK) The Czech Republic pre-ordered 700,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, Health Minister Vojtech Adam told CTK news agency. The country will start offering the shots to kids only after it’s been approved by the European medical regulator, unlike neighboring Slovakia, which began allowing child vaccinations this month. The Czech Republic had 599 new infections on Tuesday, the highest number since the end of May, according to the health ministry data.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.K. Adds Covidshield Vaccine (4:34 p.m. HK) The U.K. included Covidshield, the Indian-manufactured version of the shot developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, in its updated list of approved vaccines. Under the new rules, which take effect on Oct. 4, those who were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before traveling to England will no longer have to quarantine after arriving. U.K., South Korea to Swap Vaccines (3:59 p.m. HK) The U.K. and South Korea will share more than one million vaccine doses with each other to enhance the rollout of jabs, the U.K.’s Department for Health says in an emailed statement. The U.K. is sending over one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive in coming weeks. By the end of 2021, South Korea will return the same volume of doses to the U.K., as the government continues with its vaccine rollout and booster program over the winter months.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Australian State Unveils Vaccine Passport (3:56 p.m. HK) New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, unveiled a digital app to show the vaccination status of adults, as its prepares to scale back stay-at-home measures next month for people who are fully vaccinated. Singapore Scaling Up Covid Operations (2:57 p.m. HK) Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said the country is doing its best to expand its Covid-19 management operations to cope with the growing number of infections. The group, which administers the process for Covid patients from detection to recovery, have a “very demanding task,” Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, acknowledging strains in the system where authorities have taken a long time to contact people after they test positive. Lee’s comments come amid a spike in cases in the country, where there have been 1,000 new cases in three out of the past four days. India to Let Kids Get Shots: Reuters (2:54 p.m. HK) India will open Covid-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 and older in October when Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCov-D product, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter. The DNA-based vaccine got emergency authorization from Indian regulators last month and is the only one approved for children in the country. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.