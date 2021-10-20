Mt. Gox trustee announces approval of rehabilitation plan, meaning creditors could soon receive billions By Cointelegraph

Creditors from the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox have overwhelmingly approved a rehabilitation plan to compensate them for billions in lost .
According to a Wednesday announcement from Mt. Gox trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi, roughly 99% of the creditors affected by the collapse of the Japan-based crypto exchange approved of the draft rehabilitation plan originally filed in the Tokyo District Court in February. In addition, he reported claimants representing roughly 83% of the total amount of voting rights voted in favor of the plan.
