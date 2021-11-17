Mt. Gox rehabilitation plan is now ‘final and binding’ By Cointelegraph

The rehabilitation plan to compensate creditors from the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox is now finalized following confirmation from a Japanese court.
According to a Tuesday announcement from Mt. Gox trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi, the rehabilitation plan originally filed in the Tokyo District Court in February is now “final and binding.” The confirmation order of the rehabilitation plan in Japan’s court system is one of the final steps in a long process that began with a 2018 petition to compensate creditors of the exchange that collapsed in early 2014.
