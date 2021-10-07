Mt. Gox creditors may receive nothing if they fail to vote by Friday By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Creditors from the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox have until Friday Japan time to vote on a rehabilitation plan that could pay back millions in lost (BTC).

Figures including Blockstream founder Adam Back and former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès took to social media this week to remind crypto users of the looming deadline. Claimants representing more than half of the lost value of the Mt. Gox collapse as well as half of all creditors must vote for the proposed rehabilitation plan by Friday for all to receive compensation.