Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

LONDON — British retailer Marks & Spencer said it expected its annual profit to be above forecasts after its food division outperformed expectations and shoppers started returning to its clothes stores.

“Assuming no further COVID-related restrictions on trading, at this early stage we expect adjusted profit before tax for the year to be above the upper end of previous guidance of 300-350 million pounds,” it said in an unscheduled statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)