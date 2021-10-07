Mr. Wonderful’s crypto allocation is now larger than his gold holdings By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, has revealed he now holds more crypto than gold.

During an interview hosted by Daniela Cambone from Stansberry Research, O’Leary stated that his investment portfolio has a larger exposure to crypto than gold, however, he still advocates for holding both as they are “two different asset classes” and that comparisons between gold and are irrelevant: