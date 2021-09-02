Move over Clooney? Pitt lands starring role with Italy’s De’ Longhi

Article content

MILAN — Brad Pitt followed in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and Nespresso star George Clooney on Thursday by becoming a brand ambassador for coffee machine maker De’ Longhi.

The Italian domestic appliances company said it had launched a global campaign for its home espresso coffee machines with a video directed by La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.

Clooney, who is a long-standing friend of Pitt’s, has for many years been the advertising front man for Nestle’s premium coffee brand Nespresso.