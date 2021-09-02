Home Business Move over Clooney? Pitt lands starring role with Italy’s De’ Longhi By...

Move over Clooney? Pitt lands starring role with Italy’s De’ Longhi By Reuters

Matilda Colman
MILAN (Reuters) – Brad Pitt followed in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and Nespresso star George Clooney on Thursday by becoming a brand ambassador for coffee machine maker De’ Longhi.

The Italian domestic appliances company said it had launched a global campaign for its home espresso coffee machines with a video directed by La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.

Clooney, who is a long-standing friend of Pitt’s, has for many years been the advertising front man for Nestle’s premium coffee brand Nespresso.

“Our Group has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and the segment of espresso coffee machines for households has taken on a central role in this expansion,” De’ Longhi Chief Executive Massimo Garavaglia said in a statement.

De’ Longhi reported a double digit growth in revenues last year as people staying at home during lockdowns boosted demand for coffee machines, cooking aids and air conditioners.

Espresso coffee machines for households count for more than half of De’ Longhi turnover.

“The investment planned for this campaign is an integral part of the accelerating strategy on marketing and communication activities implemented in recent years,” Garavaglia added.

