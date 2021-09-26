Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th F1 win with victory in Russia By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
3/3
© Reuters. Formula One F1 – Russian Grand Prix – Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia – September 26, 2021 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton acknowledges the fans after winning the race REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

2/3

(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with a victory in Russia that sent him back on top of the championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, after starting in last place, to limit the damage with Hamilton now two points clear. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari (NYSE:).

While seven times world champion Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100% record in Sochi. The champions have won every Russian grand prix since the first in 2014.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR