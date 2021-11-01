Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team shelves proposed retail bond By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales, Britain February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Pool



LONDON (Reuters) – The Aston Martin Formula One team has shelved a proposed five-year sterling retail bond to help fund its new factory because more attractive sources of financing are available, it said on Monday.

The Mercedes-powered team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, last month announced the 7.0% bond and hoped fans might participate.

Stroll told Reuters in October that the ‘campus’ — three buildings including a new wind tunnel — would take three years to build with an estimated cost of around 220 million pounds ($300.48 million).

He explained that the bond was “the most logical sense of financing the campus and giving the fans a chance to get involved.”

An update on Monday said the company had decided not to proceed with the issue because more attractive sources of financing were available for a larger amount than initially envisaged.

($1 = 0.7322 pounds)