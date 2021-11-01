Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team shelves proposed retail bond By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales, Britain February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) – The Aston Martin Formula One team has shelved a proposed five-year sterling retail bond to help fund its new factory because more attractive sources of financing are available, it said on Monday.

The Mercedes-powered team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, last month announced the 7.0% bond and hoped fans might participate.

Stroll told Reuters in October that the ‘campus’ — three buildings including a new wind tunnel — would take three years to build with an estimated cost of around 220 million pounds ($300.48 million).

He explained that the bond was “the most logical sense of financing the campus and giving the fans a chance to get involved.”

An update on Monday said the company had decided not to proceed with the issue because more attractive sources of financing were available for a larger amount than initially envisaged.

($1 = 0.7322 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR