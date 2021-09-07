Motor insurer Marshmallow becomes first Black-founded UK unicorn

Article content LONDON — Digital motor insurer Marshmallow has raised $85 million from investors, valuing it at more than $1.25 billion and making it the first British Black-founded unicorn, the company said on Wednesday. The early-stage funding round was backed by venture capital firm Passion Capital, Investec Bank and reinsurer SCOR, Marshmallow said in a statement. The tech-focused insurer will use the funding to expand into overseas markets and into other types of insurance beyond the motor segment, Chief Executive Oliver Kent-Braham told Reuters.

Article content “We’re looking across to Europe now, that’s a huge market to go after. In the UK, we are looking at other personal lines.” Insurtech, a fast-growing segment of the financial technology, or fintech, industry, has benefited from investor interest in startups, with the traditional insurance industry considered slow to change and to adopt technology. Global insurtech funding exploded to $7.4 billion in the first half, making 2021 a record funding year already by July, according to a report from insurance broker Willis Towers Watson. Motor insurers have benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, as fewer cars on the roads due to government lockdowns have led to fewer claims. Marshmallow was founded in 2017 by Kent-Braham, his twin brother Alexander Kent-Braham and David Goate.