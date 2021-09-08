Mother To One Of London On Da Track’s Kids Alleges He Owes Her Money For Defending Him Against Summer Walker

Chile, somebody said, “the London Bridge is following down.”



It looks like the mothers to London On Da Track’s kids are back at it.

On Tuesday, Eboni, mother to London’s daughter, Paris, had a quick change of heart.

She posted to her Instagram stories that her behavior last week was due to the producer allegedly asking her to take up for him—during an argument with his ex most recent ex and mother to his newest to child Summer Walker—in exchange for a few coins.

She posted, “All that s**t I said about London the other day was cap. He promised he was gon’ pay me to make him look good and now he’s acting broke.”

Eboni also added, “I’m big enough to say I was dead wrong for disagreeing with Summer over a lil money I never got.”

Speaking on their similarities, “Summer and I still got our differences or whatever, but at the end of the day we got our deadbeat a** baby daddy in common.”

As previously reported, Summer Walker, London On Da Track, Eboni, and Erica had an exchange in August.

Summer claimed London was harassing her ‘cause she had moved on with a new man. She also alleged that London had a problem with her having the new man around their daughter.

The producer responded and alleged it was all a lie, while the mothers of his other kids, Eboni and Erica were his champions.

Whew! What y’all think of this?

