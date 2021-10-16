Most Problematic Dance Moms Moments

I can’t believe bankruptcy fraud is the ONLY reason why Abby Lee Miller served any jail time.
However, even though I live for the drama, I myself cannot condone some of the egregious actions from the cast.
So, here are some of the most fucked up things to happen on Dance Moms:
1.
When Abby kicked Ava out of the dance group because she was “too tall”:
2.
When Abby had the girls dressed in aquamarine hot pants and bra tops:
3.
When Abby made Maddie — who was 11 years old at the time — kiss Gino at the end of her dance:
4.
Also, for the same dance, when Abby KISSED MADDIE ON THE MOUTH to show her how to kiss:
5.
When Abby had the girls do a “showgirls”-themed dance and wanted them to give the illusion of being nude:
6.
OH, and they were essentially nude underneath:
7.
When Abby made JoJo dance in a bubble…
8.
…or, you know, a straightjacket:
9.
When Abby removed JoJo from the pyramid because she was too afraid to watch Carrie alone in her hotel room:
10.
When Abby said that Kalani — a white girl — was “more African” than Nia — a Black girl:
11.
When Jill made Brynn cry because she was having “a better season than Kendall (aka her daughter)”:
12.
When Abby told Holly to fix Nia’s weave because it was “horrible” and didn’t blend in with the rest of the girls:
13.
When Abby made a Candy Apples dancer cry after telling her to get her ears fixed:
14.
When Jill tried to convince Abby to give the dance role of Rosa Parks to Kendall instead of Nia:
15.
When Christi and Leslie got into a drunken brawl in the middle of the street in New Orleans:
16.
When Kelly pulled Abby’s hair in the middle of the rehearsal room in front of the girls:
17.
Finally, when Kathy — and (pretty much) every other dance mom — made pointed barbs about Abby’s weight:
