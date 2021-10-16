Most Problematic Dance Moms Moments

I can’t believe bankruptcy fraud is the ONLY reason why Abby Lee Miller served any jail time.

Y’all, for some reason I decided to rewatch Dance Moms for the first time as a grown-ass woman and, TBH, I’m not sure why I did.


Actually, I do know: It’s because this show is chaotic as hell, and I love mess.

However, even though I live for the drama, I myself cannot condone some of the egregious actions from the cast.

So, here are some of the most fucked up things to happen on Dance Moms:

1.

When Abby kicked Ava out of the dance group because she was “too tall”:


Lifetime

Jokes on Abby — that very height is what landed Ava the role in Tall Girl

2.

When Abby had the girls dressed in aquamarine hot pants and bra tops:


Lifetime

In what world…does one think this is appropriate for a child? 

3.

When Abby made Maddie — who was 11 years old at the time — kiss Gino at the end of her dance:


Lifetime

DON’T MAKE CHILDREN KISS!

4.

Also, for the same dance, when Abby KISSED MADDIE ON THE MOUTH to show her how to kiss:

5.

When Abby had the girls do a “showgirls”-themed dance and wanted them to give the illusion of being nude:

6.

OH, and they were essentially nude underneath:


Lifetime

IN! WHAT! WORLD! IS! THIS! OK?? ‘CAUSE IT AIN’T THIS ONE!

7.

When Abby made JoJo dance in a bubble…


Lifetime

You know what they say — breathing is overrated. 

8.

…or, you know, a straightjacket:


Lifetime

Abby also choreographed a dance for Lilliana to dance in a straightjacket, so this was not a one-time offense. 

9.

When Abby removed JoJo from the pyramid because she was too afraid to watch Carrie alone in her hotel room:


Lifetime

I’m 26, and even I can’t watch Carrie alone. 

10.

When Abby said that Kalani — a white girl — was “more African” than Nia — a Black girl:

11.

When Jill made Brynn cry because she was having “a better season than Kendall (aka her daughter)”:


Lifetime

I hope all of these children have had immense therapy to overcome the trauma from this show. 

12.

When Abby told Holly to fix Nia’s weave because it was “horrible” and didn’t blend in with the rest of the girls:


Lifetime

There’s a word for this, and the word is “racist.” 

13.

When Abby made a Candy Apples dancer cry after telling her to get her ears fixed:


Lifetime

Once again, I am tired. 

14.

When Jill tried to convince Abby to give the dance role of Rosa Parks to Kendall instead of Nia:


Lifetime

You can’t make this shit up. 

15.

When Christi and Leslie got into a drunken brawl in the middle of the street in New Orleans:

16.

When Kelly pulled Abby’s hair in the middle of the rehearsal room in front of the girls:

17.

Finally, when Kathy — and (pretty much) every other dance mom — made pointed barbs about Abby’s weight:


Lifetime

Don’t get me wrong — Abby is 50 shades of awful, but no one should shame you for your body. Shame them for their horrible actions. 

