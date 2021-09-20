Most Played Blockchain Game By CoinQuora

- Splinterlands hits 260,000 daily users on its platform.
- The Play-to-Earn game is now the most played blockchain game.
- NFT blockchain games continue to gain popularity.
Splinterlands continues to astound the crypto world. In a groundbreaking record, the Play-to-Earn NFT trading card game has reached over 260,000 daily users. Specifically, this unprecedented number accounts for the rapid growth in real-world adoption for the platform.
In fact, this milestone of reaching 260,000 daily users makes Splinterlands the first in terms of ranking. In particular, it is the #1 blockchain game according to DappRadar. To put it into numbers, this rise shows ov…
