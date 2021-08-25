Most Meme Stocks Look to Extend Gains, AMC, Koss Up 4% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Most of the favorite shares of retail traders, popularly known as meme stocks, looked set for another day of gains after surginig on Tuesday.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) and Koss (NASDAQ:) were up 4% each while GameStop (NYSE:), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) and BlackBerry (NYSE:) were all up 2% in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Clover Health (NASDAQ:) was up 0.7%.

AMC, GameStop and Clover Health booked double-digit gains Tuesday while Blackberry (TSX:) rose 9.5%.

GameStop soared 27% Tuesday to book its biggest spike in 5 months, with no identifiable news trigger.

Two stocks, Robinhood (NASDAQ:) and Contextlogic (NASDAQ:) were trading lower premarket though they had also risen a day earlier, by 9% and 6.4%, respectively.

There has been little by way of news to drive the rally in any of the above stocks, except for Naked Brand (NASDAQ:), whose chairman talked up a possible sale to a larger company earlier this week.

The lack of any firm news has left the stocks at the mercy of short-term momentum plays based on hearsay and opinion but little else.