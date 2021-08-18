Most Latam currencies firm, Brazilian real lags

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Reuters

Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Most Latin American currencies firmed on

Wednesday as the dollar struggled for direction after the

release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting,

while Brazil’s real was hit by political tensions.

Brazil’s real slumped 1.6%, hitting

three-month lows.

With elections due next year and President Jair Bolsonaro’s

popularity plunging amid allegations of corruption and his

handling of the pandemic, analysts were concerned about the

actions he might take.

“Our concerns center around President Bolsonaro attempting

to rally support for his re-election, and in turn, potentially

implementing policies that place Brazil’s fiscal and debt

trajectory on a more unsustainable path,” said Brendan McKenna,

economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

“Given these rising fiscal and political risks, we expect

the Brazilian real to come under renewed pressure next year.”

Meanwhile with the dollar trading sideways and oil prices

recovering, Colombia’s peso rose 0.7%. {O/R}

Minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month showed officials

felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the

U.S. economy “could be reached this year,” but had not yet been

satisfied.

“It’s clear from the minutes that the Fed isn’t ready to

start tapering yet, but they are leaning towards making an

announcement by the end of the year at the latest,” said Chris

Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor

Alliance.

“In the short run, the market is going to remain focused on

growth and Delta variant concerns.”

Massive stimulus from major central banks to combat the

economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have helped

inflows into riskier assets. Tapering of those measures could

have a negative impact on emerging market assets, although

analysts say the possibility of a crisis is low as economies and

markets are better prepared.

Chile’s peso was up 0.3%, snapping a four-day losing

streak after data showed economic growth rose 1% from April to

June compared to the first quarter.

The data set prompted economists at Capital Economics to

raise Chile’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10% from 9%

previously.

Peru’s sol rose 0.4%. In a blow to President Pedro

Castillo’s newly formed cabinet, Peru’s foreign minister, Hector

Bejar, resigned on Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made

before taking office about a rebel group that killed tens of

thousands of people.

His resignation comes days ahead of a confidence vote on the

cabinet, usually within 30 days since the cabinet is announced.

Colombian shares jumped 2% to hit a four-month

high, extending gains to a seventh straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1261.67 0.47

MSCI LatAm 2408.38 -1.16

Brazil Bovespa 117945.17 0.04

Mexico IPC 51999.62 0.82

Chile IPSA 4342.25 0.5

Argentina MerVal 67678.69 -0.471

Colombia COLCAP 1328.43 2.05

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.3504 -1.55

Mexico peso 19.9775 0.10

Chile peso 786.9 0.36

Colombia peso 3847 0.75

Peru sol 4.088 -0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2500 0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) 179 2.23

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in

Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR