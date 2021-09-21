Most Gulf bourses in the red; Abu Dhabi edges up

Matilda Colman
2

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended

lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session,

amid concerns about contagion from the distress of debt-saddled

Chinese developer Evergrande.

The Chinese government is expected to step in to prevent any

large shocks related to Evergrande, while worries about the

economic slowdown and pandemic linger, said Wael Makarem, senior

market strategist at Exness.

Dubai’s main share index slid 1.2%, dragged down by

a 1.8% decline in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.2%

decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

On Monday, the emirate said it was establishing a new

Integrated Economic Zones Authority that will act as an

independent legal entity with financial and administrative

autonomy.

More than 5,000 international firms will operate under the

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

The government’s efforts to establish special economic zones

should prove beneficial as sanitary restrictions are reduced and

international traffic increases over time, added Makarem.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched down 0.1%,

hurt by a 0.9% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services

.

The kingdom plans to raise up to 10 billion riyals ($2.67

billion) next year for Amaala, one of its tourism projects on

its Red Sea coast.

Amaala and the Red Sea project company, both 100% owned by

the Public Investment Fund – Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign

investor – will likely be consolidated under one “Red Sea Group”

by the end of this year.

The Abu Dhabi index reversed early losses to close

0.1% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.5%

increase in International Holding Company (IHC), while

its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding advanced 1.3%.

IHC’s subsidiary invested a further 55 million dirhams

($14.97 million) in Firefly to bring digital advertising

services to taxis and rideshares in the region.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.3% as most of its stocks

ended lower, including Mesaieed Petrochemical.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped

2%, led by a 1.3% slide in top lender Commercial International

Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA eased 0.1% to 11,316

ABU DHABI added 0.1% to 7,754

DUBAI lost 1.2% to 2,838

QATAR down 0.3% to 11,143

EGYPT lost 2% to 10,499

BAHRAIN dipped 0.2% to 1,687

OMAN fell 0.6% to 3,921

KUWAIT dropped 0.3% to 7,485

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

Editing by Mark Potter)

