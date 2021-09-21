Most Gulf bourses in the red; Abu Dhabi edges up

Article content
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended
lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session,
amid concerns about contagion from the distress of debt-saddled
Chinese developer Evergrande.
The Chinese government is expected to step in to prevent any
large shocks related to Evergrande, while worries about the
economic slowdown and pandemic linger, said Wael Makarem, senior
market strategist at Exness.
Dubai’s main share index slid 1.2%, dragged down by
a 1.8% decline in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.2%

decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.
On Monday, the emirate said it was establishing a new
Integrated Economic Zones Authority that will act as an
independent legal entity with financial and administrative
autonomy.
More than 5,000 international firms will operate under the
Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.
The government’s efforts to establish special economic zones
should prove beneficial as sanitary restrictions are reduced and
international traffic increases over time, added Makarem.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched down 0.1%,
hurt by a 0.9% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services
.
The kingdom plans to raise up to 10 billion riyals ($2.67
billion) next year for Amaala, one of its tourism projects on

its Red Sea coast.
Amaala and the Red Sea project company, both 100% owned by
the Public Investment Fund – Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign
investor – will likely be consolidated under one “Red Sea Group”
by the end of this year.
The Abu Dhabi index reversed early losses to close
0.1% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.5%
increase in International Holding Company (IHC), while
its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding advanced 1.3%.
IHC’s subsidiary invested a further 55 million dirhams
($14.97 million) in Firefly to bring digital advertising
services to taxis and rideshares in the region.
In Qatar, the index lost 0.3% as most of its stocks
ended lower, including Mesaieed Petrochemical.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped
2%, led by a 1.3% slide in top lender Commercial International
Bank.
SAUDI ARABIA eased 0.1% to 11,316
ABU DHABI added 0.1% to 7,754
DUBAI lost 1.2% to 2,838
QATAR down 0.3% to 11,143
EGYPT lost 2% to 10,499
BAHRAIN dipped 0.2% to 1,687
OMAN fell 0.6% to 3,921
KUWAIT dropped 0.3% to 7,485
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Potter)