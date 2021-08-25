Most Asian FX weaken, Philippine peso leads losses

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.830 109.62 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.356 1.3542 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.926 27.942 +0.06
Korean won 1168.000 1165.6 -0.21
Baht 32.934 32.9 -0.10
Peso 50.130 50 -0.26
Rupiah 14400.000 14390 -0.07
Rupee 74.193 74.1925 +0.00
Ringgit 4.214 4.217 +0.08
Yuan 6.476 6.4705 -0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 109.830 103.24 -6.00
Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.56
Taiwan dlr 27.926 28.483 +1.99
Korean won 1168.000 1086.20 -7.00
Baht 32.934 29.96 -9.03
Peso 50.130 48.01 -4.23
Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50
Rupee 74.193 73.07 -1.52
Ringgit 4.214 4.0400 -4.12
Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)