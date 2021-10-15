Most Asian FX set for strong weekly gains as dollar slips

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Most Asian currencies gained against the

U.S. dollar this week, as the greenback was headed for its first

weekly loss in five after an improvement in risk appetite put a

brake on the safe-haven currency’s rally.

Earlier this week, the U.S. dollar touched a one-year

high but slipped as the week progressed on improving optimism

around a global recovery.

“With the Fed tapering expectations well-telegraphed and a

Fed rate hike not likely to occur until second-half of 2022, we

see some room for stretched U.S. dollar longs to unwind in the

near-term,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Over the week, South Korea’s won appreciated 1%,

the Thai baht firmed nearly 2% and was on track for its

best week since late-August, while Indonesia’s rupiah

jumped nearly 1% and headed for its best week since early

September.

The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit

were also on track to post weekly gains. On the other hand,

India’s rupee and the Philippine peso were

headed for weekly losses.

Regional equities were set to post strong weekly gains as

the easing of curbs in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand,

Malaysia and the Philippines boosted sentiment.

Shares in the Philippines advanced more than 4% over

the week, while Singaporean equities, Thai stocks

, India’s Nifty 50 and Malaysian shares

were set for a more than 2% gain for the week.

On Friday, most Asian currencies strengthened, with South

Korea’s won appreciating about 0.5%, and the

Indonesian rupiah scaling a near eight-month high

supported by the recent surge in energy prices.

“Elevated Brent, crude palm oil, natural gas prices remain

supportive of commodity-linked FX, and Asian equities are

largely seeing green,” analysts at Maybank said.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and a major

exporter of commodities including thermal coal, is benefiting

from a global energy crunch that is pushing coal prices to

record levels due to high demand and supply disruptions.

The rupiah is among the best performing currencies in the

region, with only a marginal drop so far this year.

Investors are now awaiting Bank of Indonesia’s policy

meeting next week where the central bank is expected to hold

interest rates steady to boost economic recovery, a Reuters poll

showed.

Markets in India were closed on Friday for

a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore electricity providers hit by global power

crunch quit market –

** China thermal coal prices hit record high –

** Indonesia trade surplus shrinks less than expected in

September –

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0609 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.37 -9.5 <.n2>

China 4 EC>

Indones +0.25 -0.2 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.08 -3.2 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.08 -5.2 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 4 11>

Singapo -0.05 -2.0 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.26 +1.6 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.09 -9.8 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren

Daniel)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR