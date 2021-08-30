Most Asian equities, currencies firm as Fed taper fears wane

Most Asian emerging stock markets gained

on Monday, led by Indonesia, India and Singapore, as U.S.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson

Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering timetable.

Among currencies in the region, South Korea’s won and the

Malaysian ringgit led the rise while the Indian rupee also

logged strong gains, as the dollar nursed losses https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-pinned-as-powell-plods-toward-tapering-idUSL1N2Q101F

after Powell laid out on Friday a slower-than-expected path to

rate hikes.

The won rose as much as 0.6%, while the ringgit

touched a near two-month high.

“Focus shifts to the U.S. employment report, as markets look

for evidence of substantial further progress toward maximum

employment,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Barclays expects U.S. non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, to

rise a “healthy” 850,000 jobs in August compared with 943,000

jobs in July.

Equities in Thailand advanced as much as 1.4% to hit

their highest since mid-June, while Singapore shares

added up to 0.9%.

India’s Nifty 50 hit a record high, advancing more

than 1% in its sixth consecutive session of gains, a day ahead

of the June-quarter economic growth data.

A Reuters poll showed India’s economic growth likely touched

a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very

weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending.

“However, large year-on-year growth rates mask the

underlying weakness caused by the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Maybe not so much in Australia, but certainly in India, where

the second wave of the outbreak spread over most of the second

quarter and was far deadlier than the last year,” analysts at

ING said in a quote.

The Dutch bank expects India’s economy to have grown 17.1%

from last year in the three months ended June 30.

The rupee firmed 0.4% to hit its highest since

mid-June as the country attracted foreign direct investment

inflows of $22.53 billion during the April-June quarter, 90%

higher than a year earlier.

Malaysia’s new prime minister unveiled his cabinet last

week, retaining the finance minister and others from the

previous administration in the hope of restoring political

stability as the country faces rising COVID-19 infections.

That supported the ringgit as well as local equities

, which extended gains into a seventh session, adding

about 1% to hit a four-month high.

Indonesia’s rupiah firmed as much as 0.3% to a

three-week high, while equities jumped more than 1%. In

Thailand, the baht appreciated 0.6% to hit its highest

since July 8.

Data showed Thailand’s manufacturing output in July grew

5.12% from last year, but at a slower pace than a Reuters poll

forecast of 11% growth.

Markets in the Philippines were closed for a

holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall as much as 3.3

basis points to 6.133%

** Singapore dollar the outlier in the region, slips

about 0.2%

** Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases –

Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0722 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan +0.01 -5.9 <.n2>

China 2 EC>

India +0.35 -0.4 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.31 -2.3 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.50 -3.5 <.kl a se>

S.Korea 2 11>

Singapo -0.08 -1.9 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.53 +2.5 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.64 -7.6 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani

Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)

