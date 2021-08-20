Home Business Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar; rupiah, won lead fall

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened

on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won

falling the most as the U.S. dollar stayed firm, while Singapore

stocks rose on the country’s plans to ease some COVID-19 border

curbs.

The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high

touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta

coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and

prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

“For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks

are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet,” OCBC

analysts wrote in a note.

The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low,

after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions.

“The authorities have put this down to short-term demand

supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea)

intervention to smooth excess volatility,” Mizuho Bank analysts

wrote in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4% as data showed the

country’s current account deficit widened in the second quarter

to 0.8% of its gross domestic product.

Singapore stocks rose 0.7% after the country’s

aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free entry

from next month to travelers from certain nations.

South Korea’s stock benchmark hit its lowest since

March-end and posted its worst weekly decline in nearly seven

months.

The country has extended social distancing curbs for two

weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Philippine stock benchmark snapped a four-day

winning streak, even as the peso strengthened 0.4%.

Malaysian stock and currency markets were

subdued as investors awaited the king’s appointment of a new

prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers later

in the day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis

points at 6.339%​​

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.6 basis

points at 1.375%

**Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis

points at 3.243%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0719 GMT

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil

D’Silva)

