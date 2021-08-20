Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Most emerging Asian currencies weakened
on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won
falling the most as the U.S. dollar stayed firm, while Singapore
stocks rose on the country’s plans to ease some COVID-19 border
curbs.
The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high
touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta
coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and
prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.
“For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks
are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet,” OCBC
analysts wrote in a note.
The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low,
after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions.
“The authorities have put this down to short-term demand
supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea)
intervention to smooth excess volatility,” Mizuho Bank analysts
wrote in a note.
The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4% as data showed the
country’s current account deficit widened in the second quarter
to 0.8% of its gross domestic product.
Singapore stocks rose 0.7% after the country’s
aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free entry
from next month to travelers from certain nations.
South Korea’s stock benchmark hit its lowest since
March-end and posted its worst weekly decline in nearly seven
months.
The country has extended social distancing curbs for two
weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Philippine stock benchmark snapped a four-day
winning streak, even as the peso strengthened 0.4%.
Malaysian stock and currency markets were
subdued as investors awaited the king’s appointment of a new
prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers later
in the day.
HIGHLIGHTS:
**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis
points at 6.339%
**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.6 basis
points at 1.375%
**Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis
points at 3.243%
Asia stock indexes and currencies
at 0719 GMT
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D’Silva)