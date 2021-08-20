Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened

on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won

falling the most as the U.S. dollar stayed firm, while Singapore

stocks rose on the country’s plans to ease some COVID-19 border

curbs.

The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high

touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta

coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and

prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

“For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks