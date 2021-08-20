Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar, rupiah leads fall

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 20, 2021  •  17 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened

on Friday, with Indonesia’s rupiah falling the most, as the U.S.

dollar stayed firm while Singapore stocks rose on the country’s

plans to ease some COVID-19 border curbs.

The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high

touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta

coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and

prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

“For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks

are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet,”

analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 0.5%, as data

showed the country’s current account deficit widened in the

second quarter to 0.8% of its gross domestic product.

Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.9% after the

country’s aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free

entry from next month to travelers from certain nations.

The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low,

after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions.

“The authorities have put this down to short-term demand

supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea)

intervention to smooth excess volatility,” Mizuho Bank analysts

wrote in a note.

South Korea’s stock benchmark hit its lowest since

March-end, and was headed for its worst weekly decline in nearly

seven months.

The country has extended social distancing curbs for two

weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the Philippines, the stock benchmark extended

gains to a fifth day and the peso strengthened after

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the easing of COVID-19 curbs

in the capital region.

Malaysian stocks edged higher. The country’s king is

expected to announce the appointment of a new prime minister

following a meeting with other royal rulers later in the day.

Investors are also looking out for China’s benchmark lending

rate decision later on Friday. A Reuters survey expects no

changes for the 16th straight month.

“Although signs of slowing economic recovery have fueled

the calls to cut rates, the lending rate is expected to remain

unchanged, with some injection of liquidity into the financial

system this week through its medium-term loans,” Yeap Jun Rong,

a market strategist at IG.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis

points at 6.339%

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points

at 1.384%

**Thailand’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points

at 0.49%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0405 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.02 -5.92 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.58 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.24 -2.74 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.01 -5.11 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.46 -4.55 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor +0.07 -3.11 <.st e i>

Taiwan -0.09 +1.75 <.tw ii>

Thailand +0.03 -10.0 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR