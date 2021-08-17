Most Asian currencies tick lower, S.Korea’s won slips to 11-month low

Most Asian currencies softened on

Tuesday, with South Korea’s won slipping to a nearly one-year

low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising

coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth

prospects.

China, the region’s largest trading partner, logged a sharp

slowdown in its July retail sales growth and factory output,

data showed on Monday, as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social

restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations.

“The highly contagious Delta variant, which led to a

resurgence in local cases at the end of July, also poses a

downside risk to economic activity in Q3 despite a decline in

daily cases over the past few days,” analysts at ANZ said in a

note.

Owing to the risk from surging cases, the Australian bank

cut its 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8%

previously, saying economic growth will be of secondary priority

behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy.

South Korean markets, opening after a long weekend, were

dented by concerns about slower growth in China, its biggest

trading partner, as well as over rising Delta variant cases.

Equities in Seoul were down as much as 1% in their

eighth straight session of losses, and the won last

traded at 1,175.9 per dollar by 0316 GMT, its lowest level since

mid-September in their sixth consecutive session of weakness.

In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilized after softening to a

one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned and pushed the country into a period

of political uncertainty at a time of economic downturn.

“The situation remains extremely fluid and subjected to the

moves and countermoves by a multitude of players in a fractured

landscape,” analysts at OCBC Bank said.

“So far, while there have been some market movements,

including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small

and discreet, fortunately.”

The ringgit last traded at 4.2360 per dollar after

weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities

advanced nearly a percent on Tuesday to hit their highest since

late-July.

Elsewhere, shares in the Philippines added nearly 1%

on top of the 3% gain logged in the previous session, while

Singapore equities lost 0.8% to hit their lowest since

late-July.

Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a

public holiday.

A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark

interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as

it tries to continue to support a recovery in Southeast Asia’s

largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points

to 6.350%

** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2%

** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 1.51 basis

points to 1.2533%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0335 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.05 -5.5 <.n2>

China 5 EC>

India +0.00 -1.5 <.ns ei>

Malaysi -0.04 -5.1 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.12 -5.1 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 8 11>

Singapo -0.13 -2.6 <.st re i>

Taiwan -0.03 +2.2 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.06 -10. <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen

Coates)

