Most Asian currencies strengthen, Malaysian ringgit leads gains

The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.980 109.99 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.353 1.3531 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 27.909 27.927 +0.06
Korean won 1167.000 1168.1 +0.09
Baht 32.764 32.784 +0.06
Peso 49.820 49.73 -0.18
Rupiah 14420.000 14395 -0.17
Rupee 74.245 74.245 +0.00
Ringgit 4.196 4.202 +0.14
Yuan 6.479 6.4759 -0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 109.980 103.24 -6.13
Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.35
Taiwan dlr 27.909 28.483 +2.06
Korean won 1167.000 1086.20 -6.92
Baht 32.764 29.96 -8.56
Peso 49.820 48.01 -3.63
Rupiah 14420.000 14040 -2.64
Rupee 74.245 73.07 -1.59
Ringgit 4.196 4.0400 -3.72
Yuan 6.479 6.5283 +0.76
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)