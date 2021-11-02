Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.930 113.98 +0.04

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3484 +0.12

Taiwan dlr 27.811 27.85 +0.14

Korean won 1174.900 1176.5 +0.14

Baht 33.310 33.36 +0.15

Peso 50.455 50.611 +0.31

Rupiah 14250.000 14245 -0.04

Rupee 74.865 74.865 0.00

Ringgit 4.147 4.15 +0.07

Yuan 6.401 6.3982 -0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.930 103.24 -9.38

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.92

Taiwan dlr 27.811 28.483 +2.42

Korean won 1174.900 1086.20 -7.55

Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06

Peso 50.455 48.01 -4.85

Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47

Rupee 74.865 73.07 -2.40

Ringgit 4.147 4.0400 -2.58

Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.98

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)