Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.930 113.98 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.347 1.3484 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 27.811 27.85 +0.14
Korean won 1174.900 1176.5 +0.14
Baht 33.310 33.36 +0.15
Peso 50.455 50.611 +0.31
Rupiah 14250.000 14245 -0.04
Rupee 74.865 74.865 0.00
Ringgit 4.147 4.15 +0.07
Yuan 6.401 6.3982 -0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 113.930 103.24 -9.38
Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.92
Taiwan dlr 27.811 28.483 +2.42
Korean won 1174.900 1086.20 -7.55
Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06
Peso 50.455 48.01 -4.85
Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47
Rupee 74.865 73.07 -2.40
Ringgit 4.147 4.0400 -2.58
Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.98
